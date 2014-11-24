FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank expects banking-sector profits of 1 trln roubles in 2015
November 24, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Russian c.bank expects banking-sector profits of 1 trln roubles in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects banking-sector profits of around 1 trillion roubles ($22.26 billion) next year and that banks will expand their loan portfolio by between 12 percent and 15 percent, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

Alexei Simanovsky, first deputy chairman of the central bank, also told a news conference he expected deposits at Russian banks to grow by some 10 percent in 2015 in comparison with this year’s figure. (1 US dollar = 44.9171 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

