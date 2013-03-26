Bank St Petersburg recommends to keep 2012 dividends unchanged

ST PETERSBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - Bank St Petersburg , one of a handful of listed Russian banks, has recommended paying dividends of 0.11 roubles per ordinary share and 12.76 roubles per preferred share in 2012, unchanged from 2011, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank is due to report fourth quarter results on Tuesday, with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting net profit of 674.5 million roubles ($22 million), up 19 percent from a year earlier due to lower provisions and higher lending. (Reporting by Liza Dobkina; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)