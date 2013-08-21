Bank St Petersburg seen raising $136 mln in SPO

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Bank St Petersburg, one of a handful of listed non-state Russian banks, is to price shares in an upcoming secondary public offering at 41 roubles ($1.24) apiece, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The share placing, to begin on Thursday, would allow it to raise around $136 million, as it has previously disclosed it would offer 110 million shares.

A banking source and a source on the financial market previously told Reuters the size of the offering would be $100-120 million, of which the bank’s main owner and chief executive, Alexander Savelyev, plans to buy $50 million worth of shares.

Savelyev said in May the lender planned to raise at least $150 million through a share sale in September to bolster its capital adequacy ratio.

In 2007 it became the first private Russian bank to hold an initial public offering, in which it raised $274 million. Two years later, it raised another $200 million through the placement of preferred shares.

Savelyev owns a 28 percent stake in Bank St Petersburg and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds 6.2 percent. ($1 = 32.9407 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva,; writing by Megan Davies, editing by Alessandra Prentice and Stephen Nisbet)