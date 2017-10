MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized oil company Bashneft said on Thursday its net profit increased in 2011 by almost 19 percent, year-on-year, to $1.7 billion the back of rising production and higher oil prices.

Revenues increased last year 41.4 percent to $16.5 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16.8 percent to $3.19 billion. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)