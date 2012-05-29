FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Bashneft Q1 net profit soars 20 pct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2012 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Bashneft Q1 net profit soars 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s mid-sized oil company Bashneft said on Tuesday its net profit rose 20 percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, to $444 million, as crude production rose.

Bashneft, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema , also said its first quarter revenues rose 12.5 percent to $3.92 billion from $3.50 billion in the same period of 2011.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 16.7 percent to $824 million billion from $706 million in the year-earlier period.

The company’s net debt decreased by 13.1 percent to $2.35 billion from $2.70 billion a year ago.

Bashneft crude production rose 4.3 percent to 3.84 from 3.68 million tonnes last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.