FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia sticks to estimates of 20-30 pct premium to Bashneft mkt cap - reports
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 8:18 AM / a year ago

Russia sticks to estimates of 20-30 pct premium to Bashneft mkt cap - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Ministry is sticking to its earlier estimates that the government's stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft must be sold at a 20-30 percent premium to its market value, the economy minister was quoted as saying on Friday.

Alexei Ulyukayev was also quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that state oil company Rosneft had submitted a bid for a 50.08 percent stake in Bashneft but its participation in th sell-off "is not expedient".

He also added that the stake sale in Rosneft might not happen this year. But without the privatisation of Rosneft's stake the government might not receive the targeted 1 trillion roubles ($15.3 billion) in privatisation proceeds this year, he said. ($1 = 65.4025 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.