Russia sticks to estimates of 20-30 pct premium to Bashneft mkt cap - reports

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Ministry is sticking to its earlier estimates that the government's stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft must be sold at a 20-30 percent premium to its market value, the economy minister was quoted as saying on Friday.

Alexei Ulyukayev was also quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that state oil company Rosneft had submitted a bid for a 50.08 percent stake in Bashneft but its participation in th sell-off "is not expedient".

He also added that the stake sale in Rosneft might not happen this year. But without the privatisation of Rosneft's stake the government might not receive the targeted 1 trillion roubles ($15.3 billion) in privatisation proceeds this year, he said. ($1 = 65.4025 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)