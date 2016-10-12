FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's Putin says Rosneft used own funds for Bashneft's purchase
October 12, 2016 / 3:50 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin says Rosneft used own funds for Bashneft's purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has used its own funds to buy a controlling stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft.

The Russian government earlier completed the sale of the Bashneft stake for 329.69 billion roubles ($5.30 billion).

The sale is a part of a government privatisation drive aimed at narrowing the state budget deficit.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
