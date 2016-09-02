FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Putin: Russia should not discriminate against any bidders for Bashneft
September 2, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Putin: Russia should not discriminate against any bidders for Bashneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the government should not discriminate against any market players willing to bid in the privatisation of oil producer Bashneft, according to a transcript of his interview with Bloomberg.

Answering a question about interest in Bashneft from oil major Rosneft, Putin said it was not the best option if one state-controlled company acquires another state company, but the key was who gives the most money for the state budget.

"Rosneft, strictly speaking, is not a state company. Let us not forget that a part of it is owned by BP, a British company," Putin said, according to the text of the interview published on the Kremlin's website. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

