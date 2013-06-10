FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Bashneft says Q1 net profit down 10 pct
June 10, 2013

Russia's Bashneft says Q1 net profit down 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized oil producer Bashneft reported on Monday a first-quarter net profit of 12 billion roubles ($372.56 million), down 10 percent from the year-earlier period on the back of rises in taxes and costs.

Bashneft, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov’s Sistema conglomerate, said its revenue amounted to 126 billion roubles, up 6 percent year-on-year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 15 percent to 21 billion roubles.

$1 = 32.2100 Russian roubles Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin

