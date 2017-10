MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Bashneft, a mid-sized oil producer, reported net profits of $337 million, down sharply from $532 million reported in the second quarter of 2011 as sales declined on the back of lower oil prices, the company said on Monday.

Revenues declined to $4.08 billion from $4.52 billion a year earlier. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)