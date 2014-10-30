Russia's Sistema considers appeal against Bashneft court ruling

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil-to-telecoms group Sistema, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said on Thursday it disagreed with a court decision to seize its shares in oil company Bashneft and was considering an appeal.

The company also said in a statement that ongoing litigation could have a significant negative impact on Sistema’s investment strategy, financial condition and financial obligations, “particularly if the decision to return the Bashneft shares ... comes into force”.

A Russian court on Thursday seized Sistema’s shares in Bashneft on the request of the prosecutor general’s office over alleged violations in the oil firm’s sale. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jane Baird)