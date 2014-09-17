FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Bashneft says sees no impact from owner arrest
September 17, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Bashneft says sees no impact from owner arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alexander Korsik, the head of Russia’s oil producer Bashneft, said on Wednesday that his company’s operations have not been affected by putting the owner of Sistema holding under house arrest.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of Sistema that owns Bashneft, was accused of money-laundering in connection to his company’s acquisition of the oil producer and placed under house arrest on Tuesday.

“We are following the situation of AFK Sistema and for now do not see negative impact of these events on our current operational activity,” Korsik said in emailed comments.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

