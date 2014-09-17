FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow Exchange restricts trading in Bashneft shares after they fall 23 pct
September 17, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Moscow Exchange restricts trading in Bashneft shares after they fall 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Moscow Exchange said on Wednesday it had temporarily restricted trading in the shares of oil producer Bashneft after they fell more than more than 23 percent.

Russian investigators said on Tuesday they had placed the chairman of holding company Sistema, which has a majority stake in Bashneft, under house arrest, accusing him of money-laundering.

The Moscow Exchange earlier temporarily restricted trading in Sistema shares, which are down more than 37 percent from Tuesday’s close. Sistema has said it considers the accusations against its chairman baseless. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

