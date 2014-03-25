FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

AB Inbev closes one of seven Russian breweries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said on Tuesday it would close one of its seven breweries in Russia, citing economic and regulatory reasons.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said it would redistribute production volumes from Perm to other plants.

Russia has been toughening up its regulation of alcohol sales, hitting the beer market with tax hikes, a ban on advertising and sales in kiosks. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

