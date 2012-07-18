FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian upper house backs alcohol advertising ban
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2012 / 2:32 PM / 5 years ago

Russian upper house backs alcohol advertising ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s upper house of parliament backed a bill banning Internet advertising of alcohol as part of the Russian government’s drive to curb alcohol abuse in the country.

It has already banned alcohol advertising in newspapers and magazines, effective January 1, 2013, and further tightening is seen dealing a fresh blow to producers such as Danish brewer Carlsberg, which earns nearly half its profits from the Russian market.

The State Duma lower house of parliament passed a draft of the bill at the beginning of July. To come into force, it now has to be signed by President Vladimir Putin and published in the official gazette. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.