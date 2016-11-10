FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia says no change in gas price for Belarus
November 10, 2016

Russia says no change in gas price for Belarus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAYIT VEGAN, Israel, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Thursday the gas price for Belarus would not be changed and that he hoped a debt dispute between the two countries would be resolved within the next two weeks.

The long-term allies have been at odds since the start of 2016 over how much Minsk should be paying Russia's Gazprom for gas supplies following a slump in global energy prices.

As a result of the dispute, Russia in July cut oil supplies to Belarus's refineries by 40 percent compared with the previous quarter. Russia has put the debt for gas supplies to Belarus at $270 million. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)

