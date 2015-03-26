Russia says to restructure loans to Belarus

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it would restructure some of its loans to Belarus, whose economy has been hurt by a weaker Russian rouble.

“We agreed to help them at this difficult time, regarding prolonging existing credit obligations,” said Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at a televised government meeting.

The former Soviet republic has a record $4 billion in debt payments this year, mostly to Russia and the International Monetary Fund.

Belarus has also asked the International Monetary Fund for a financial package, in addition to a $3.5 billion standby loan Belarus received from the IMF in 2009-2010 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)