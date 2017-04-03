FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russia and Belarus, after presidents meet, say disputes settled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
#Energy
April 3, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 5 months ago

Russia and Belarus, after presidents meet, say disputes settled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus have resolved all the disputes between them over energy, the countries' two presidents said on Monday after meeting in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian and Belarussian governments will implement the two leaders' agreement within the next 10 days, and that a roadmap had been agreed for energy cooperation up to 2020.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at a joint news conference with Putin after their talks, confirmed the deal, and thanked the Russian leader for helping refinance his country's debts to Russia. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)

