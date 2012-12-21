Belarus says secures more Russian oil supply, seeks $2 bln loan

MINSK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Belarus has secured an increase in Russian crude supplies next year and asked Moscow for a $2 billion loan to upgrade its ageing industrial assets, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

Belarus has been asking Russia for 23 million tonnes of crude oil, or about 460,000 bpd, up from 21.5 million tonnes promised this year.

But Moscow, which accused its partner of exporting refined oil products to the West rather than shipping them back to Russia, was offering only 18 million tonnes, an effective cut.

“We have really agreed on the supply of 23 million (tonnes),” Belarussian state news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying on Friday. “We will get the oil without any issues.”

Belarus has two large oil refineries that process Russian crude and export gasoline and diesel. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anthony Barker)