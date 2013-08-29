FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Deputy PM says oil cuts to Belarus to last through Q4
August 29, 2013

Russia Deputy PM says oil cuts to Belarus to last through Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Belarus will continue receiving reduced volumes of Russian oil in the fourth quarter, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Thursday, a sign of tension over the arrest of a potash firm boss.

Russia ordered its oil companies to cut supplies to neighbouring Belarus by around a quarter after Vladislav Baumgertner, the head of Russian potash company Uralkali , was arrested in Minsk this week.

Belarus relies entirely on Russian oil to keep its two major refineries running and supply the local market.

