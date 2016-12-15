Russia will ship 4.5 mln T of crude to Belarus in Jan-March 2017 - traders

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia will increase pipeline crude oil shipments to Belarus by 1.5 million tonnes in January-March 2017 compared to October-December 2016, to 4.5 million tonnes, traders told Reuters, citing an export schedule for the first quarter of 2017.

Overall pipeline crude oil shipments to Belarus are planned at 18 million tonnes in 2017, traders said, which is exactly 4.5 million tonnes per quarter.

Moscow and Minsk had previously agreed to ship 24 million tonnes of Russian oil to Belarus in 2016, but cut the volume to 18 million tonnes due to a gas price dispute. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Alexander Winning)