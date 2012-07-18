Russia urges Belarus to lower Belaruskali price tag

MINSK, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s prime minister urged Belarus on Wednesday to reconsider the $30 billion price tag Minsk has put on potash mining giant Belaruskali, which has long been coveted by Russia’s Uralkali .

A Moscow-led regional fund bailed out Belarus, when it suffered a financial crisis last year, on condition that the former Soviet republic privatises $2.5 billion a year in state assets.

Minsk met the 2011 quota by selling its gas pipeline network to Russia’s Gazprom but has not announced any plans for this year.

Its major assets are two oil refineries, a segment of the Druzhba oil pipeline, and Belaruskali - one of the main foreign currency earners for the state.

On a visit to Minsk, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev pushed for Belaruskali’s privatisation but questioned its valuation at $30 billion by the Belarus government.

“I think our Belarussian friends should take the appropriate decisions (on privatisation),” he told reporters after meeting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister Mikhail Myasnikovich.

“(Belaruskali) is a Belarussian company and it is up to Belarussians to decide what to do with it but any deal is interesting only if it is based on a real market approach. One should consider not just the importance of a certain asset to Belarus but also the real market conditions.”

Russian potash miner Uralkali said in September it was interested in buying a controlling stake in Belaruskali, with which it jointly owns the fertilizer trading firm Belarussian Potash Company.

But Minsk has said it could only sell a minority stake and insisted on valuing the company at $30-32 billion.

This week, Lukashenko even threatened to scrap the joint venture with Uralkali, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, over operational disagreements between the two partners. (Reporting by Andrei Makhvosky; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Anthony Barker)