Putin: Need to resolve potash row with Belarus

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was necessary to resolve a potash dispute with Belarus but said it was important to avoid escalating a row, which broke out after the arrest by Minsk of Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner.

Putin, speaking to journalists after a Group of 20 summit, said he had not yet discussed the matter with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“This is because we want to resolve the problem and not to drive it into a dead end - which would be very easily done if we kicked up a fuss,” Putin said in response to a question.

“This problem needs to be resolved.”