FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin: Need to resolve potash row with Belarus
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Putin: Need to resolve potash row with Belarus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was necessary to resolve a potash dispute with Belarus but said it was important to avoid escalating a row, which broke out after the arrest by Minsk of Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner.

Putin, speaking to journalists after a Group of 20 summit, said he had not yet discussed the matter with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“This is because we want to resolve the problem and not to drive it into a dead end - which would be very easily done if we kicked up a fuss,” Putin said in response to a question.

“This problem needs to be resolved.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.