Russia's Transneft has not yet changed Belarus oil export sked-Ifax

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has the technical capacity to pump 24 million tonnes of oil to Belarus this year but the company has not yet changed its export schedule, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russia agreed to restore oil supplies to Belarus to 24 million tonnes after Minsk said it would pay off its gas debt owed to Gazprom.

Russia had cut oil supply plans for Belarus to four million tonnes in the first quarter from the initially planned 4.5 million tonnes due to a row over natural gas prices. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Sujata Rao)