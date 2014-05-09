FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belarus won't block creation of Eurasian Economic Union
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Belarus won't block creation of Eurasian Economic Union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, May 9 (Reuters) - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Minsk would not the block signing of an agreement creating a Eurasian Economic Union, issues with Russia were resolved.

Then economic union is a precursor to the creation of a Eurasian Union, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing to unite at least some of the former Soviet Union.

“We won’t block signing of this agreement. We managed to resolve issues which worried us,” Lukashenko told reporters. The Eurasian Economic Union will include Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Documents are expected to be signed on May 29.

He added that Russia had agreed to ship 23 million tonnes of oil to Belarus annually for 10 years and allowed Minsk to keep $1.5 billion in oil product duties, which Belarus currently pays to Russia. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.