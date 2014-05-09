Belarus won't block creation of Eurasian Economic Union

MINSK, May 9 (Reuters) - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Minsk would not the block signing of an agreement creating a Eurasian Economic Union, issues with Russia were resolved.

Then economic union is a precursor to the creation of a Eurasian Union, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing to unite at least some of the former Soviet Union.

“We won’t block signing of this agreement. We managed to resolve issues which worried us,” Lukashenko told reporters. The Eurasian Economic Union will include Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Documents are expected to be signed on May 29.

He added that Russia had agreed to ship 23 million tonnes of oil to Belarus annually for 10 years and allowed Minsk to keep $1.5 billion in oil product duties, which Belarus currently pays to Russia. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)