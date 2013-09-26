FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uralkali CEO moved to house arrest in Belarus - lawyer
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Uralkali CEO moved to house arrest in Belarus - lawyer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MINSK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The head of Russian potash producer Uralkali OAO, arrested last month while visiting Belarus, has been moved to house arrest in Minsk, a lawyer said on Thursday.

Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner had been in a KGB prison in Minsk for nearly a month, facing up to 10 years in jail on charges of abuse of office, after the company withdrew from a sales partnership with state-owned miner Belaruskali.

“He was transferred to a house arrest yesterday,” Dmitry Goryachko, Baumgertner’s lawyer, told Reuters.

Russia said last week that it expected Belarus to hand over Baumgertner soon.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he is ready to repatriate Baumgertner, but wants a change of ownership in Uralkali that would restore strong commercial links with Belarus.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov’s investment vehicle Onexim has joined a list potential bidders for a stake in Uralkali after China’s sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, acquired a 12.5 percent stake in the company on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.