FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia warns Belarus over arrest of potash boss
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

Russia warns Belarus over arrest of potash boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia warned Belarus on Tuesday that the arrest of the chief executive of Uralkali, the world’s leading potash producer, could affect relations between the two countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin’s comments to Interfax news agency increased pressure on Belarus to release Vladislav Baumgertner, the CEO of the Russian company, after investigators said he would be held for two months.

Baumgertner was arrested in Belarus on Monday on suspicion of abusing his position and official powers over Uralkali’s decision to quit a joint Russian-Belarus trading venture.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.