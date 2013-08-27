Russia warns Belarus over arrest of potash boss

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia warned Belarus on Tuesday that the arrest of the chief executive of Uralkali, the world’s leading potash producer, could affect relations between the two countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin’s comments to Interfax news agency increased pressure on Belarus to release Vladislav Baumgertner, the CEO of the Russian company, after investigators said he would be held for two months.

Baumgertner was arrested in Belarus on Monday on suspicion of abusing his position and official powers over Uralkali’s decision to quit a joint Russian-Belarus trading venture.