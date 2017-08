MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Belgium's ambassador on Friday in connection with a row over Syria, the Interfax news agency quoted an embassy source as saying.

Russia has accused Belgian military planes of bombing civilian targets in Syria, an allegation that Belgium has rejected. Interfax said the ambassador was summoned in connection with the diplomatic dispute. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)