Russia's Binbank plans to raise up to $200 mln via dollar-denominated Eurobond issue
March 9, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Russia's Binbank plans to raise up to $200 mln via dollar-denominated Eurobond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian lender Binbank plans to raise up to $200 million via a dollar-denominated Eurobond issue, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank, among Russia’s top-20 by assets, also confirmed an earlier Reuters report that it had mandated Hong Kong-based firms SC Lowy and XiaXin Securities as organisers of the issue.

A banking source told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Binbank is looking at issuing a dollar-denominated Eurobond, with meetings with investors start on March 9 and planned in Hong Kong, Singapore, Zurich, Geneva and London.

Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

