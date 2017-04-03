FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Search warrants issued for two people over St Petersburg blast-Ifx
#First Republic News
April 3, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 5 months ago

Search warrants issued for two people over St Petersburg blast-Ifx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia has issued search warrants for two people for their possible role in Monday's deadly metro blast in St Petersburg, Interfax quoted a security source as saying.

"Two people are being sought on suspicion of planning the blasts, one of whom is thought to have placed the explosive device in the metro wagon and the second person for leaving a bomb at the metro station 'Ploshchad Revolutsii'," the source told Interfax. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sujata Rao)

