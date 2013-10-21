FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast on bus in southern Russia kills 4 - Interfax
October 21, 2013 / 10:48 AM / 4 years ago

Blast on bus in southern Russia kills 4 - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - An explosion on a bus in the southern Russian city of Volgograd killed four people and injured seven others on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing regional emergency officials.

An Emergency Situations Ministry official in Moscow confirmed an explosion occurred but had no details.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known but it may raise fears it could have been an attack by Islamist militants in the North Caucasus, a string of provinces to the south of Volgograd.

