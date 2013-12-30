FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second blast in Russian city kills 10 on trolleybus-reports
December 30, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Second blast in Russian city kills 10 on trolleybus-reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VOLGOGRAD, Russia, Dec 30 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed when an explosion ripped through a trolleybus in the second deadly blast in the Russian city of Volgograd in two days, the Interfax news agency reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The explosion came a day after a suicide bomber killed at least 17 people in the main railway station of the southern Russian city 40 days before Russia is to hold the Winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Steve Gutterman

