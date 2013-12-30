Second blast in Russian city kills 10 on trolleybus-reports

VOLGOGRAD, Russia, Dec 30 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed when an explosion ripped through a trolleybus in the second deadly blast in the Russian city of Volgograd in two days, the Interfax news agency reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The explosion came a day after a suicide bomber killed at least 17 people in the main railway station of the southern Russian city 40 days before Russia is to hold the Winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.