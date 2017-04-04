FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 5 months ago

Russian investigators say have found metro bomb suspect's body parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia's state investigative committee said on Tuesday that the deadly St Petersburg metro blast was caused by a bomb that had possibly been detonated by a man whose body parts were found in one of the train carriages.

"It has been ascertained that an explosive device could have been detonated by a man, fragments of whose body were found in the third carriage of the train," the committee, which has sweeping powers, said in a statement.

"The man has been identified but his identity will not be disclosed for now in the interests of the investigation," the statement added.

Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, writing by Sujata Rao; editing by Andrey Ostroukh

