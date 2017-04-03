FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosive device made safe in central St Petersburg: security services
April 3, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

Explosive device made safe in central St Petersburg: security services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russian security agencies found an explosive device at a metro station in central St Petersburg and made it safe, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said in a statement on Monday.

The device was found at the "Ploshchad Vosstaniya" metro station, a different location from where a blast earlier took place.

The Committee also said that nine people were killed and 20 injured in the blast, which took place as a train traveled between the "Sennaya Ploshchad" and "Tekhnologichesky Institut" stations. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Sujata Rao)

