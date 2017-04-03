FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian investigators open terrorism case after metro blast
April 3, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 5 months ago

Russian investigators open terrorism case after metro blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia's state investigative committee said on Monday it had opened a criminal case over the St Petersburg metro blast on charges of a terrorist act.

The agency, which has sweeping powers, said it had sent a group of investigators to St Petersburg to look into the incident which killed at least nine people.

It said however that while it had opened a case under charges of terrorism, it would consider all other possible causes of the incident. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Sujata Rao)

