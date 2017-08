MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed in Monday's blast on a metro train in St Petersburg and 47 people have been injured, Russian news agency Interfax quoted the country's health minister, Veronika Skvortsova, as saying.

Earlier, the Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said nine people had been killed in the blast which happened as a train travelled between two metro stations. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Sujata Rao)