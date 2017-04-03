Only one blast in St Petersburg metro-emergency services source

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - There was only one blast in St Peterburg's metro system which happened in a train in between two stations, a source in Russia's emergency services said on Monday.

"There was one blast in one site in between (stations) as the train arrived at the Technology Institute station from Sennaya (Ploshchad) station," the source told Reuters.

Russian media reported earlier that there were two blasts. Ten people have been killed in the incident, authorities said. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya)