5 months ago
Russian news site Fontanka publishes photo of supposed blast suspect
April 3, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 5 months ago

Russian news site Fontanka publishes photo of supposed blast suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russian online news outlet Fontanka has published the photo of a person whom it said police were seeking over Monday's deadly blast on board a St Petersburg metro train.

The grainy photo shows a middle-aged man with a beard and wearing a black hat.

Fontanka said the man had entered "Petrogradskaya" station 20 minutes before the blast happened on board a train, killing at least nine people.

Interfax news agency earlier quoted a source as saying that surveillance cameras had captured photos of the blast suspect.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alexander Winning

