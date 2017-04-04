FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St Petersburg's Sennaya Ploshchad metro station reopens after closure-RIA
April 4, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 5 months ago

St Petersburg's Sennaya Ploshchad metro station reopens after closure-RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - St Petersburg's Sennaya Ploshchad metro station has reopened after being shut for several hours following an anonymous bomb warning, Russian agency RIA Novosti said on Tuesday.

The station was closed by metro authorities after an anonymous phone call earlier in the day. Monday's blast, which killed 14 people, happened as a metro train traveled between the "Sennaya Ploshchad" and "Tekhnologichesky Institut" stations.

Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, writing by Sujata Rao

