5 months ago
UPDATE 2-Likely suspect in St Petersburg blast is Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen
April 4, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 2-Likely suspect in St Petersburg blast is Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds suspect's identity)

BISHKEK, April 4 (Reuters) - The likely suspect in a deadly blast in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Kyrgyzstan's security service said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the GKNB security service identified the suspect as Akbarzhon Jalilov, born in the city of Osh in 1995. He provided no other details.

Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation of six million, is Russia's close political ally and hosts a Russian military airbase.

Monday's blast on board a metro train in St Petersburg killed 11 people and wounded 45. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; writing by Katya Golubkova and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sujata Rao)

