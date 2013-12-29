Putin orders security measures after Russian train station blast

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered law enforcement agencies Russian to take all necessary measures to ensure security after a suicide bomber killed at least 13 people at train station in the city of Volgograd, RIA cited Putin’s spokesman as saying.

A federal police spokesman, Vladimir Kolesnikov, said security would be stepped up at train stations and airports following the blast, the second deadly bombing in Volgograd in just over two months. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams)