Kazakhstan says native of Central Asia suspected in Russian blast

ASTANA, April 4 (Reuters) - A Russian citizen of Central Asian origin is suspected of being behind the deadly blast in Russia's St. Petersburg, a senior Kazakh security official said on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was not from Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (KNB) is working together with Russian security services and exchanging information on the investigation, KNB deputy chairman Nurgali Bilisbekov told a government meeting. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)