Russian court gives suspended sentence to man who played Pokemon Go in church

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, May 11 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday gave a suspended jail sentence to a blogger who was detained after he played the Pokemon Go video game inside a Russian Orthodox church in 2016.

Ruslan Sokolovsky was found guilty of inciting religious hatred after posting a video on YouTube where he is seen playing Pokemon Go game on his cell phone in a church. The video scored more than 1.9 million views.

The court also sentenced 22-year-old Sokolovsky to 160 hours of compulsory community service and told him not to show up in public places. (Reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)