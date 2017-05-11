FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Russian court gives suspended sentence to man who played Pokemon Go in church
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 3 months ago

Russian court gives suspended sentence to man who played Pokemon Go in church

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, May 11 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday gave a suspended jail sentence to a blogger who was detained after he played the Pokemon Go video game inside a Russian Orthodox church in 2016.

Ruslan Sokolovsky was found guilty of inciting religious hatred after posting a video on YouTube where he is seen playing Pokemon Go game on his cell phone in a church. The video scored more than 1.9 million views.

The court also sentenced 22-year-old Sokolovsky to 160 hours of compulsory community service and told him not to show up in public places. (Reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)

