a year ago
Russia's B&N Bank says loan book shrank by quarter over H1
August 31, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Russia's B&N Bank says loan book shrank by quarter over H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The loan book of Russia's B&N Bank shrank by a quarter over the first half of the year, its financial results showed.

The up-and-coming Russian lender also posted a profit in the first half after a loss a year earlier.

B&N Bank is one of Russia's largest private banks and has emerged as a big winner from Russia's economic crisis.

It is co-owned by billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev, who also controls privately owned oil producer Russneft.

B&N Bank's loan book shrank to 161.3 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) at the end of June, from 218.1 billion at the end of 2015.

It posted net profit in the first six months of the year of 3 billion roubles versus a net loss of 2.4 billion roubles a year earlier. The bank did not explain why its loan book has shrunk. ($1 = 65.1836 roubles) (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
