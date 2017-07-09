MOSCOW, July 9 The Bolshoi Theatre has postponed
the world premiere of Nureyev, a ballet about famous Russian
dancer, weeks after its director Kirill Serebrennikov was
questioned as a witness in a fraud investigation.
The long awaited premiere of the ballet about Rudolf
Nureyev, one of the first Soviet artists to defect to the West,
was due to be held on July 11 but the Bolshoi said on its
website late on Saturday it would not take place.
The theatre gave no reason for calling off the performance
but said it would hold a briefing about the postponement on
Monday.
Serebrennikov said it was the theatre's decision but
declined to comment on the reasons for the delay, according to
the Vedomosti business daily.
In May, Russian investigators searched the home and office
of Serebrennikov, the art director of the Gogol Centre theatre,
and questioned him as a witness in a criminal investigation into
alleged embezzlement of state funds.
Serebrennikov was released, but two of his colleagues were
arrested, provoking an outcry from the artistic community, some
of whom have written to Putin to protest, according to Russian
media reports.
In 1958-61 Nureyev was a principal dancer of the Kirov (now
Mariinsky) Ballet in St Petersburg. He asked for a political
asylum in France while on a tour in Paris in 1961.
($1 = 60.3552 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)