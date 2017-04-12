ISTANBUL, April 12 Akbarzhon Jalilov, the man Russian police suspect of blowing up a St Petersburg metro carriage, entered Turkey in late 2015 and was deported to Russia about a year later because of migration violations, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bomb tore through St Petersburg's metro system last week, killing 14 people and wounding many more.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while in Turkey Jalilov "was deemed suspicious due to some connections he had, but no action was taken as he had not done anything illegal and there was no evidence of wrongdoing."

"However, the issue was not dropped and this person was sent out of Turkey in December 2016 for violating their visa and residency. In the end, a fine was given and they were deported with an entry ban," the official said.

After leaving Turkey, Jalilov's "passage into Russia was easy from here, it seems they (Jalilov) encountered no problems," the official said.