FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
RPT-Russia metro bombing suspect says he was unwitting accomplice
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 4 months ago

RPT-Russia metro bombing suspect says he was unwitting accomplice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text)

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - The man Russian investigators say orchestrated a suicide bombing on the St Petersburg metro told a court on Tuesday he was an unwitting accomplice in the attack.

At a preliminary court hearing, the suspect, Abror Azimov, said he had participated in the preparation of the attack, in which 14 people were killed, but only indirectly.

"I did not realise that I was helping with this act," he said, referring to the April 3 blast on the metro. "I was being given instructions."

Earlier, a state investigator told the court that Azimov had confessed to having prepared the attack, but the suspect said he had not confessed to that. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.