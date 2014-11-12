FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia plans long-range bomber flights near N.American waters -agency
November 12, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Russia plans long-range bomber flights near N.American waters -agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it planned patrols by long range bombers around North American waters, a move likely to raise Western concerns after NATO accusations of “provocative” incursions into European air space.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said flights along the border of the Russian Federation and over the Arctic Ocean were foreseen as part of training for long-range operations, according to state agency Itar Tass.

“In the current situation, we need to secure our military presence in the western part of the Atlantic, eastern part of the Pacific Oceans and the waters of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico,” he added.

NATO’s top military commander said on Monday recent incursions into European airspace by Russian fighters and long-range bombers included larger, more complex formations of aircraft flying more “provocative” routes than usual.

Relations between Moscow and Europe have plummeted over the crisis in Ukraine, where Kiev faces a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country.

Bomber patrol flights, a Cold War-era practice, were cut back after the fall of the Soviet Union, but President Vladimir Putin revived them in 2007.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; editing by Ralph Boulton

