Russia sells 7.5 bln roubles of OFZ govt bonds, avg yield 10.58 pct
July 22, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Russia sells 7.5 bln roubles of OFZ govt bonds, avg yield 10.58 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry sold 7.5 billion roubles ($131.4 million) of OFZ government bonds at the first of two auctions on Wednesday at an average yield of 10.58 percent, it said on its website.

The ministry had offered 10 billion roubles of the fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2028 and saw demand of 11.5 billion roubles.

Later on Wednesday it will auction 5 billion roubles of fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in May 2020. ($1 = 57.0620 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

