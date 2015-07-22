Russia sells 2.4 bln roubles of OFZ bonds, avg yield 10.78 pct

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry sold 2.4 billion roubles ($42.1 million) of OFZ government bonds at the second of two auctions on Wednesday at an average yield of 10.78 percent, Reuters data showed.

The ministry had offered 5 billion roubles of the fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in May 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday it sold 7.5 billion roubles of fixed-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2028 at an average yield of 10.58 percent.

It had offered 10 billion roubles of the 2028 OFZs and received bids of 11.5 billion roubles.